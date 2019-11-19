Replacement for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire crime chief who resigned after police complaint set to be confirmed

An interim replacement has been lined up to replace the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner who resigned last week.

As exclusively revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph Jason Ablewhite quit the £85,000 a year role on Monday last weekm four days after he had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after a complaint was made about messages he sent on social media.

Ray Bisby

The referral was made by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Panel after the complaint was made to Cambridgeshire police.

The panel is now meeting on Wednesday next week to decide on who should fill the role on an interim basis until an election is held next May.

And according to a report released this afternoon (Tuesday), the only candidate who has put themselves forward is Ray Bisby, the current deputy commissioner and a Conservative city councillor in Peterborough.

The former Serviceman represents Stanground South on the council.

Government legislation stipulates that the interim commissioner must be a person who is “a member of the police and crime commissioner’s staff at the time of the appointment”.

Mr Ablewhite has so far not spoken publicly about his resignation.