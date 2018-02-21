Relief for family after teenager missing from Peterborough is found alive hours before press conference on her disappearance

A teenage girl who went missing from Peterborough has been found just hours before a press conference was to be held on her disappearance.

Taybah Khan (13) had last been seen at about 10.30pm in Stumpacre, Bretton, last Thursday (February 15).

But this morning (Wednesday, February 21) Cambridgeshire police announced she had been found alive in another county and reunited with her family.

The force has now had to cancel a press conference with Taybah’s mother and brother, and DCI Jon McAdam, which was scheduled for this morning.

Taybah’s mother Rubina had previously issued a heartfelt appeal to find her daughter, saying: “Our family is torn apart and completely broken.

“I urge and beg anyone with any information, big or small, to please come forward and help us bring her home where she belongs because this pain is unbearable.

“We love you dearly and want you home. You are not in trouble so don’t be scared. We love you and miss you so much.”

Taybah is from Bradford in West Yorkshire and was visiting family in Peterborough when she disappeared.

A police spokeswoman said more information will be released on Taybah’s disappearance when it is available.