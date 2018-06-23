Rape survivor to climb Ben Nevis with her cello to fundraise for charity which supported her

A rape survivor is planning on hitting the highest of notes as she raises money for a charity which supported her after she was sexually assaulted.

Lucy-Rose Graham (22) was raped last year. Following the attack, she was supported by charity Rape Crisis - and now she is going the extra mile to raise funds for the cause.

Lucy-Rose, a music teacher, will climb Britain’s tallest mountain, Ben Nevis, while carrying her cello to play at the top.

She said the charity had been a great support to her after the assault.

She said: “After the assault last year I cut myself off from everyone - family and friends.

“The only contact I had was that of the police, the hospital where I had a forensic examination, one of the staff members at my uni and Rape Crisis who called me almost every day to check up on me and make sure that I was looking after myself.”

The climb will take place in August, and Lucy-Rose, from Uffington, said: “ I am doing this climb because I want to raise awareness around the subject of rape, as well as it being a way for me to regain my power over what happened.

“Rape is a topic that is hushed up and this causes victims to feel ashamed and dirty.

“Rape Crisis gave me the support that I needed at the time of the rape and also the continued support I require after, as the trauma is not something that goes away after a few months.

“Anything that I can give back to Rape Crisis financially will enable them to help and support more victims.”

She added: “I believe that sexual assault is one of the most intrusive, degrading things that one human can do to another and it is my aim and ambition to now speak out about it, so that all rape survivors can know that there is help out there which they can access at anytime through the amazing support of Rape Crisis.”

Lucy-Rose is now training to make sure she can complete the challenging mission.

She said: “I’m not too sure how long it is going to take to climb. I don’t want to set a time limit on it, as I think it will be hard enough just getting to the top with a cello on my back without that added pressure. My plan is to set off early in the morning and to just keep going at a steady pace.

“My cello, plus the case, weighs around 8kg and I think the hardest thing about the climb will be endurance - the cello hits the back of my legs when I walk on a flat surface, so climbing upwards will definitely be a challenge.”

Lucy-Rose waived her right to anonymity to tell her story to the Peterborough Telegraph.

To sponsor Lucy-Rose, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucy-rose-graham