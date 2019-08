Traffic police tracked down a Range Rover which was stolen by a keyless car theft.

The vehicle was taken from an address in Spalding overnight but was found in Peterborough this morning (Friday) with the help of a tracker.

The Range Rover which was stolen. Photo: BCH Road Policing

The car was found by police parked with stolen number plates.

Cambridgeshire police said the Range Rover will now be returned to its owner.