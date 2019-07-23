Ramsey woman banned from entering the town after court order

A woman from Ramsey has been handed an anti-social behaviour injunction banning her from entering the town.

Marissa Maine (45) was issued the injunction at Peterborough County Court today (Tuesday) following an application by Chorus Homes, in partnership with Cambridgeshire Constabulary and Huntingdonshire District Council.

Marissa Maine

The order remains in force until July 16, 2021 and prohibits Maine from visiting the town and all other Chorus Homes owned properties within Huntingdonshire.

Sgt Alice Draper said: “Miss Maine has been a persistent perpetrator of crimes and anti-social behaviour in Ramsey for some time causing harassment, alarm and distress to many members of the community, including several who are vulnerable.

“The order will provide the community some respite and will give Miss Maine a new start and an opportunity to seek the support she needs.”

The injunction also prohibits Maine intimidating or abusing, whether by words or conduct, any person present in the exclusion area or any property owned by Chorus Homes.

She must not engage in conduct which is capable of causing nuisance to any person in the exclusion area or in any property owned by Chorus Homes.

Anyone who witnesses Maine breach the conditions should call police on 101 or Chorus Homes on 0345 266 9760.