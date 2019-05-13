Ramsey man jailed after ‘shocking’ images of children and animals found at his home

A man who was found to be making and distributing indecent images of children and animals has been jailed.

Nicholas Williams (58) had more than 3,000 indecent images of children and 12 extreme images involving animals.

Crown court news

Fifty-one of the images were taken covertly of two teenage girls.

The images were found following a search of his home in Blenheim Road, Ramsey, on June 1, 2017.

Williams pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, two counts of observing a person doing a private act, taking an indecent photograph of a child and possessing and distributing an extreme pornographic image of an animal.

On Friday (May 10) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to 22 months in jail.

DS Julia Boon said: “The severity of the images found was shocking and Williams had full knowledge of the illegality of his actions.”