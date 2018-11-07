Ram-raiders target Peterborough firm specialising in cash management

Ram-raiders have targeted a firm specialising in cash management, with a digger seen crashing into a warehouse.

The attempted break-in at Loomis in Tresham Road, Orton Southgate, was carried out last night at around 10pm, according to eye-witnesses.

The scene at Loomis' warehouse this morning

Police and the fire service were reported to have attended, with police still on site this morning.

Loomis’ website describes itself as “the UK’s premier cash management specialist”.

It adds: “We provide cash management solutions that save you money, protect you from fraud and attack and provide the means to analyse your cash flow down to the last penny.

“From secure money safes to intelligent smart safes, cash in transit or cash processing, Loomis supports businesses throughout the UK with crucial coin collection and delivery services, along with ATM management and replenishment services.”

The firm declined to comment this morning.

Cambridgeshire police has been contacted for further information.

More as we have it.