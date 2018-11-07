Ram-raiders fail to break into Peterborough cash deposit building before setting teleporter on fire and fleeing

Ram-raiders failed to break into a Peterborough cash deposit building before setting their teleporter on fire and fleeing the scene.

Officers were called at 9.37pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 6) to reports of a burglary at Loomis UK in Tresham Road, Orton Southgate.

The scene at Loomis' warehouse this morning

A heavy duty teleporter, thought to have been stolen from the Northamptonshire area, was used to ram the side of the cash deposit building.

Three men were then seen to jump out of three vehicles, believed to be Audis, but failed to gain entry due to the building’s secondary barriers.

The teleporter was then set on fire at the scene and the fire service were called.

The offenders made off in a vehicle, again thought to be an Audi, towards the A1. Nothing was stolen and there were no reported injuries.

Detective Inspector Dave Taylor said: “We are keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have seen anything suspicious around this time.

“We are particularly keen to trace anyone who may have any dash cam or CCTV footage they think may be of use to the investigation.

“If anyone saw a heavy duty teleporter being driven anywhere in the area, or transported on the back of another vehicle, please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to call DI Taylor on 101, quoting incident 530 of November 6.

