A purse was stolen in a distraction burglary at Grove Court, Woodston, last Thursday, at around 2pm, after a male and female approached a resident while she was putting her bins out and asked to use her toilet.

The male is described as being in his late 20s/early 30s with tanned skin and dark hair, wearing a black denim style jacket and jeans. The female is described as having long dark hair with a red/ginger streak on one side. She is approximately five foot four with a number of teeth missing.