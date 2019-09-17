Purse stolen from blind woman (89)

A blind pensioner had her purse stolen from her in Stamford.

The theft is believed to have taken place in the High Street area this morning (Tuesday).

Police news

Police news

The 89-year-old woman noticed that the zip was open on one of her bags and that the long, black leather purse was missing.

Bank cards, store cards and some £20 notes were taken.

Anyone who saw the theft, or who has information, can contact Lincolnshire Police in a number of ways:

• By calling 101 quoting reference 160 of September 17

• By e-mailing control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 160 of September 17

• By contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.