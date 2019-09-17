Purse stolen from blind woman (89)

A blind pensioner had her purse stolen from her in Stamford.

The theft is believed to have taken place in the High Street area this morning (Tuesday).

Police news

The 89-year-old woman noticed that the zip was open on one of her bags and that the long, black leather purse was missing.

Bank cards, store cards and some £20 notes were taken.

Anyone who saw the theft, or who has information, can contact Lincolnshire Police in a number of ways:

• By calling 101 quoting reference 160 of September 17

• By e-mailing control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 160 of September 17

• By contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.