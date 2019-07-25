Puppies dumped and left for dead in Peterborough street named after Love Island stars

Six puppies found dumped in Peterborough streets on the same day have been named after Love Island stars - as the RSPCA have launched an appeal to find who dumped them.

The RSPCA received a call from the local dog warden after a member of the public found a female pup in the Paston area of Peterborough on July 7. The member of the public took the pup home, where it was later collected and taken to a vet.

Later that day the dog warden received a second call from a man to say they had found five pups in a cardboard box in the similar location of Whitwell and Crabtree, near to the underpass.

The five were also taken to a vet. Once examined it was discovered that all the pups, who are possibly brothers and sisters, were found to be suffering from sarcoptic mange. They are around 10 weeks old and cross breed types.

They are now all receiving treatment and are being cared for by the RSPCA.

The first puppy found is a female black short coat whippet type - who has been named Maura.

The five other puppies - three girls and two boys - have been called Anna, Molly-Mae, Amber, Ovie and Tommy.

RSPCA Inspector Becky Harper said: “These poor little mites were all scratching constantly and had signs of sore patches. They have all been treated by a vet and are now receiving on-going care until their skin condition clears up.

“We are grateful to everyone for their help in rescuing these puppies, but it is so sad that once again others have been left to pick up the pieces, because the pups have been dumped by a callous owner.

“There is never an excuse to abandon an animal in this way and we would urge anyone who is struggling to cope with their pets to contact us or other charities for help. Our pets are sentient beings and great companions who rely on us for their health and happiness so dumping them like a piece of rubbish should never be the answer.

“I would appeal to anyone who may know who owns these puppies or who recognises them to contact me in confidence on the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA is warning of a summer abandonment crisis with an 85% increase in the number of reports about dumped animals in the summer months.

The oldest and biggest animal welfare charity in England and Wales is expecting to see a huge rise in calls about abandoned pets, often dumped in boxes, thrown in bins or left on the side of roads.

Throughout June, July and August last year, the RSPCA received 23,673 calls about dumped animals which equates to one call every 6 minutes.

This is an increase of at least 85% on the number of animals reported abandoned during the colder months.

It is not clear why the figures rise so dramatically in the warmer months but it may be that abandoned animals are more visible when people are out and about, that people feel less guilty about leaving them alone when the weather is warmer or even that some people dump their pets when they go away on holiday and have nowhere for them to go.

Becky added: “Already this year I have been called to deal with dozens of abandoned animals from horses, dogs and even kittens left in a carrier bag which I hand-reared. It just breaks my heart every time I am called to deal with an abandoned animal that has just been discarded by their owner.”

To help the RSPCA continue to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome abandoned animals in need this summer please visit www.rspca.org.uk/summercrisis