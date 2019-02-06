Pupils threatened by child carrying a knife on way to Peterborough school

Two children were threatened with a knife on their way to a Peterborough school.

The youngsters were on their way to Stanground Academy yesterday morning (Tuesday) when they another child approached them holding a knife at the Stanground skate park.

Today the school and the police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

On Twitter, a spokesman for Stanground Academy said: “We received reports last night of an incident which took place on the way to school yesterday morning (February 5) which led to two Stanground students being approached in a threatening manner by an unidentified child.

“We are aware that the news has been shared on social media. Please be aware that the academy treats these allegations very seriously and are working with police to support their investigations.

“While nobody was physically harmed in the incident it was obviously traumatic and we are supporting the students and their families at this time.

“We continue to give safeguarding the highest priority and to follow our robust procedures to ensure the safety of all students.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said the incident happened at 8.10am when ‘two children were approached by a person with a knife, thought to be of a similar age.’

The spokesman said: “Officers investigating are treating this as an isolated incident and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting: 35/8667/19. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report”