Public warned not to approach wanted man with links to Bourne

Residents are being warned not to approach a wanted man with links to Bourne and South Lincolnshire.

Police are hunting for 43-year-old Darren Browning, who is wanted in relation to an assault in the Wellingore area, near Lincoln which took place on January 7, 2020.

Have you seen Darren Browning?

A spokesman for Lincolnshire police said: “We would advise the public not to approach him, but to report any sightings to us in one of the following ways:

“Call 101; Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”