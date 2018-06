Police have asked the public to stay away from part of Paston in Peterborough this evening due to an ongoing incident.

Officers have had to close Paston Ridings in Peterborough from the junction of Hallfields Lane to Topmoor Way.

There is no through route.

Police asked the public to "Please avoid the area."

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Eyewitnesses told the Peterborough Telegraph the incident was centred around a block of flats in Paston Ridings.

