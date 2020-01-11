Public survey on whether to increase council tax payments for police in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Residents are being asked to have their say on whether to increase council tax to pay for additional police funding.

In Cambridgeshire, police funding comes from two main sources: a central government grant (just over half) and the remainder from the policing part of council tax. The amount of money being given to police forces from central government and the rules over how much the policing part of council tax (precept) can be raised have been delayed due to the December General Election.

Ray Bisby

Now acting Cambridgeshire and Peterborough police and crime commissioner Ray Bisby is asking members of the public for their views on police funding in a short survey. Mr Bisby said: “As an indication, a 2% increase on a Band D property would equate to 37p per month.”

He added: “Last year you told us you wanted to see more officers out in your communities. Thanks to your support for an increase in the policing part of your council tax, we have seen police officer numbers reach record levels in Cambridgeshire.

“An additional 50 officers were recruited with the aim of increasing visible neighbourhood policing as well as supporting a partnership approach to crime prevention.

“Cambridgeshire is a safe county but police have to spend more time tackling the growing complexity of crimes such as domestic abuse, child sexual exploitation, modern day slavery and drug dealing known as ‘county lines’.”

To take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/WSNKQL7