Pub burglar who smashed windows of five cars and spat in police officers’ faces jailed

A man who smashed the windows of five cars and spat in the faces of two police officers has been jailed.

Ross Stevens (31) of no fixed abode used a concrete umbrella stand which he had stolen from a nearby property to damage the vehicles at Cambridge train station.

Crown court news

When officers arrived just before 1am on October 22 they found Stevens lying on the back seats of one of the cars, a silver Ford Mondeo.

While attempting to arrest him for damaging the Mondeo, a Volkswagen Passat, a Volkswagen Golf, a BMW and a Lexus which he had also stolen documents from, Stevens spat in an officer’s face.

He then spat in the face of another while being booked into custody at Parkside Police Station.

Stevens was also wanted for a burglary with intent to steal after he went behind the bar of a Cambridge pub on August 27 and for stealing meat worth £50 from a shop in Milton Road on September 30.

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Stevens pleaded guilty to five counts of criminal damage, two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker, theft from a motor vehicle, theft from a shop, theft and burglary.

He was sentenced to 10 months in custody.

PC Jamie Tumber said: “Stevens’ behaviour towards officers was completely unacceptable. Not only is spitting potentially hazardous but also incredibly unpleasant and demeaning. Assaults on police officers are taken seriously by the courts as this sentence shows.”