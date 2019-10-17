Prolific thief who targeted Poundland jailed

A prolific thief who stole almost £100 worth of cleaning products and confectionery has been jailed for 18 months.

Kevin Holmes entered Poundland in Wisbech on September 6, 7 and 13 and stole various cleaning items and confectionery.

Kevin Holmes

Holmes, of Chapnall Close, Wisbech, also used a stolen bank card on September 11 to buy £96 worth of cigarettes from three different shops using contactless payments.

The 37-year-old was arrested on September 18 after being identified from CCTV at one of the shops.

On Tuesday he was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court after pleading guilty to three counts of theft, one count of fraud by false representation and a breach of a suspended sentence he received in August for handling stolen goods.

PS Kevin Sutcliffe said: “Holmes has a number of previous convictions and it is clear previous sentencings have not deterred his behaviour. I am pleased he is behind bars and off the streets of Wisbech.”