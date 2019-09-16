Prolific thief who stole meat and fish handed suspended sentence

A prolific thief who stole meat, fish and other groceries from shops has been handed a suspended sentence.

Scott Reynolds of East Road, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to six counts of theft, burglary with intent to steal and five counts of breach of a Community Behaviour Order (CBO) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in July.

Scott Reynolds

At Cambridge Crown Court last week he was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

The five year CBO which was issued to Reynolds in August 2016 remains in place. It prevents him entering any Tesco Express, Sainsbury’s Local, Co-Operative Food Stores, One Stop or B&M stores within the area bonded by M11, A11 and A14.

In June, the 32-year-old stole 36 packets of meat, 13 packets of fish, fruit and vegetables worth £240 from the Co-Op in Mill Road in Cambridge and eight bottles of washing detergent from the Co-Op in Hills Road worth £48.

He also took a £250 leather handbag from Reiss in Trinity Street and further groceries worth £100 from One Stop in Unwin Square.

On June 18 he broke into Masters House in Histon Road but made off on foot after being disturbed by a security guard.

PC Mark Wootton said: “Reynolds is a prolific thief with a number of thefts against his name. A suspended sentence means any further offences committed by him could land him in jail.”