Prolific Peterborough thief who stole from Co-op, Pets at Home and Food Warehouse jailed after failing to turn up at court
A man who repeatedly failed to turn up at court and continued stealing from shops in Peterborough has been jailed.
David Campbell, 42, stole £157 worth of pet grooming products from Pets at Home, in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough city centre, between 4 July and 5 July.
He was arrested in Lincoln Road, Peterborough city centre, on 5 September, and was found to have failed to attend court on three previous occasions.
Campbell, of no fixed address, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after admitting seven counts of theft from a shop and being in possession of cannabis at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (25 October).
He was also told to pay £345 in compensation - £15 to Co-op, in Oundle Road, Woodston, £30 to Food Warehouse, in Ortongate shopping centre, Orton Goldhay, £250 to Co-op, in Bentley Avenue, Yaxley, and £50 to Pets at Home, in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough city centre.
PC Holly Wright, who investigated, said: “Campbell knew what he was doing, even threatening those who tried to confront him.
“I would like to thank all the businesses who reported these incidents to us, and I urge anyone affected by retail crime to report it so we can identify those involved.”