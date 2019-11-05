Prolific Peterborough shoplifter jailed

A prolific shoplifter from Peterborough did not come up smelling of roses - after he was jailed for stealing hundreds of pounds of perfume.

Liam Marshall (30) of Merelade Grove, Werrington, Peterborough, was locked up for 20 weeks after admitting a string of thefts, and breaching previous court orders.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Marshall appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week.

Marshall admitted stealing designer perfume and aftershave worth £120 from Boots in Cambridge on May 29 this year - and the following day taking fragrances worth £720 from the same store.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing perfume worth £240 from Boots on May 25, cosmetics from Boots worth £387.50 from the same store, and five crystal glasses worth £235 from John Lewis on August 28.

By admitting the offences he was also in breach of a six month conditional discharge, imposed in June for obstructing a constable - and he also admitted breaching a community order made in August - imposed after he stole perfume from TK Maxx - by failing to attend probation appointments.

Along with the jail sentence, he was ordered to pay £100 compensation to Boots, and £50 compensation to John Lewis