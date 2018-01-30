Prolific Peterborough burglar locked up for nine years

A prolific burglar from Peterborough who raided a number of homes has been locked up for nine years.

Rihards Ozols (20) of Rolleston Garth, Peterborough either burgled or attempted to burgle one house in Upton Close, Stanground, Peterborough and a further six homes and two outbuildings in Ramsey in The Maltings, Bankers Walk, Newtown Road, Wyatt Close, Malting Yard and Hollow Lane.

During the burglary spree Ozols demanded money from two of his victims and made off with cash, mobile phones, beer and bank cards which he later attempted to use.

He was handed the sentence at Cambridge Crown Court after he was convicted of a number of offences after a trial.

Ozols was arrested after officers tracked down the vehicle he was using during the burglaries.

Detective Constable Stuart Miller said: “This result means a dangerous individual will remain behind bars for a considerable time.

“Burglary is not tolerated in our county and we continue to urge the public to report any suspicious activity to police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”

Ozols was sentenced to three years for conspiracy to burgle and nine years for conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary to be served concurrently. He was also handed 11 penalty points for the driving offences.