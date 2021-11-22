Prolific Peterborough bike thief jailed after being caught on CCTV

Robert McColl

Robert McColl, 28, was caught on CCTV cutting the locks off bikes outside grocery stores before cycling away on them on three separate occasions between September and October last year.

Officers were able to identify McColl from the footage and even track down some of the bikes.

McColl, of Oundle Road, Alwalton, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft of a pedal cycle and a further burglary at Peterborough City Market earlier this year, where he was again caught on CCTV, this time with an unidentified accomplice.

He also admitted to breaching a suspended sentence and was jailed for more than a year and a half at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (16 November).

PC Lorraine Smart, who investigated, said: “McColl was prolific and brazen in his crimes and clearly wasn’t going to stop.

“Bikes are expensive and can be the only mode of transport for many people to get to work or the shops, so taking this from someone can be like taking away their independence.