Private misconduct hearing to be held after Cambridgeshire police officer guilty of drink driving and failing to stop

A private misconduct hearing will take place after a Cambridgeshire police office was convicted of drink driving and failing to stop for police.

On January 4, 2018, the officer was convicted of driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop for police and driving without due care and attention following an incident in Northamptonshire on December 16, 2017.

The officer was off duty. It is alleged that the officer has breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.

A private special case hearing will take place in Huntingdon next week at Cambridgeshire Police HQ.

The officer has been granted anonymity by the Chair of the hearing, which will take place on February 9.

Members of the public and press have been banned from the hearing.