Prisoner with links to Peterborough escapes from jail

Police are appealing for help to trace an absconded prisoner with links to Peterborough.

Ian McQueen, aged 51, was reported missing after failing to attend a roll call at lunchtime on Sunday at Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk.

Ian McQueen

He is serving a four year and one month sentence for burglary.

McQueen is described as white, 5ft 7 inches tall and medium build. He has short brown receding hair, green eyes, a short beard and speaks with a Scottish accent.

Anyone who believes they may have seen McQueen or who has any information regarding his whereabouts should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 174 of Sunday, August 25.