Prisoner serving life sentence trapped prison guards inside an office at HMP Whitemoor near March

A man who was already serving a life sentence for arson with intent to endanger life has been given another jail sentence.

Jack Rowley (22) pleaded guilty to the false imprisonment of two prison guards at Category A HMP Whitemoor near March in September last year after he held them inside an office.

Rowley had asked to speak with a supervisor who took him into an office on his wing, along with another prison officer, before Rowley became aggressive and blocked the door, preventing them from leaving.

He pulled out a razor blade and threatened the officers with it, holding them in the office against their will for about 20 minutes.

He was eventually persuaded to drop the blade and was taken into the segregation unit.

Yesterday (Monday, June 18) he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of false imprisonment at a previous hearing.

He was sentenced to two years in prison for each offence, both to run concurrent, and to run concurrent to the sentence he is already serving for arson with intent to endanger life.

Detective Constable Shelly Reeve said: “This was a particularly nasty incident where two prison officers were put at risk.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour from anyone and will seek to take action where a crime has been committed.”