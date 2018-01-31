Prison teacher accused of having sexual relationship with inmate

A prison teacher from Ramsey has appeared in court charged with having a sexual relationship with an inmate and smuggling cannabis into the jail.

Mum Samantha Drinkwater, 48, is said to have had a fling with the male prisoner for 20 months while working at high security jail HMP Whitemoor near March.

She was employed by People Plus - an employment support and training services firm - at the time of the alleged offences between November 2015 and July 2017.

During the alleged relationship with the prisoner - whose identity is not known - Drinkwater is also accused of smuggling an SD memory card past prison guards.

She was arrested after allegedly trying to get cannabis into the Category A jail.

Drinkwater spoke only to confirm her name, age and address during a short hearing at Peterborough Magistrates court this morning (Wednesday).

She didn’t enter any formal pleas to the charges but her solicitor indicated a not guilty plea to the charge of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Drinkwater, of Ramsey, is accused of misconduct in a public office and bringing a prohibited article into/out of prison.

She is also accused of two counts of possession of cannabis, one with intent to supply.

Sending the case to the crown court, Deputy District Judge Michelle Jeffereys told her: “The offences for which the defendant is charged, misconduct in prison and misconduct in public office can only be dealt with at crown court.”

Drinkwater was granted unconditional bail until the next hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on February 28.