Preferred candidate to become new Cambridgeshire Chief Constable revealed

The preferred candidate to be the new Chief Constable at Cambridgeshire police has been identified.

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite has today announced his preferred candidate, Nick Dean as new Chief Constable for Cambridgeshire.

The recruitment process for Nick, who is currently Deputy Chief Constable for Norfolk Constabulary, followed a fair and transparent process, one which was supported by the College of Policing and overseen by an Independent Member.

In addition to an interview before a panel chaired by the Commissioner, and undertaking a media exercise, the candidate was also questioned by a number of external representatives to assess how he would work collaborative with communities and partners across the county.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite said: “I am delighted to put forward Nick Dean to the Police and Crime Panel as my preferred candidate for Chief Constable for the Constabulary. Nick performed very well throughout the whole assessment process, with the Appointment Panel unanimously supporting my decision regarding Nick’s proposed appointment.

“During his time in Norfolk, Nick has demonstrated great leadership showing an understanding and inclusive approach to working with the public, communities and partners, and genuine desire to make a difference to the county.

“In line with statutory procedures, I will be formally notifying the Police and Crime Panel that Nick is my preferred candidate. The Panel will interview Nick at a public Confirmation Hearing on the 30th July 2018. The Panel will also have regard to the information I submit regarding the criteria used to assess his suitability, the terms and conditions of his appointment, and the assessment process that I followed.”

The Confirmation Hearing will complement, and not duplicate, the assessment process undertaken by the Police and Crime Commissioner. Alec Wood will continue in his role as Chief Constable until September 2018. A start date will be agreed with Nick should the Police and Crime Panel recommend that he is appointed.