‘Predator’ filmed women in McDonald’s toilet and sexually assaulted teenager

A student who filmed women using a toilet in a McDonald’s restaurant has been locked up for 12 months.

Richard Pulido, from Venezuela and studying English as a foreign language in Cambridge, went to the fast-food outlet in Rose Crescent at about 4.45pm on January 26 this year.

He went straight to the women’s toilets, locked himself inside a cubicle and filmed three separate women using the toilet by holding his phone over the cubicle door.

A short while later a fourth woman and her friend entered the cubicle together and noticed his hand above the door.

Pulido (26) was detained by McDonald’s security staff until police arrived. He had managed to film six videos of four different women using the toilet.

The court also heard that on August 3 the previous year Pulido had sexually assaulted another student, also studying English as a foreign language in the city.

A member of public called the police after hearing screams but Pulido had fled the scene and could not be located, however, he was later identified by the victim.

The 18-year-old victim was among a group of other international students socialising on Parkers Piece late in the evening. The woman made it clear she was not interested but he convinced her to walk with him.

They stopped on a bench in Drummer Street where he tried to kiss her multiple times. In Midsummer Common he pretended to fall over, causing the victim fall too. He sexually assaulted her, holding his hand over her nose and mouth. Four bar staff from a nearby pub intervened when she began to scream and Pulido ran away.

On Monday (July 22) at Cambridge Crown Court, Pulido pleaded guilty to sexual assault and voyeurism. He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Detective Constable Mike Minett said: “Pulido has repeatedly displayed the behaviour of a sexual predator, targeting women when they were vulnerable. The strength shown by the victims in confronting him, both during and after each incident, is highly commendable.”