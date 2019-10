Power tools were stolen during a burglary in Langtoft.

Multiple Makita tools were stolen from a property in sometime overnight on Thursday, October 24 and October 25. Entry was gained via a ground floor window.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 52 of October 25, or by calling Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.