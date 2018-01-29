Postbox stolen in Peterborough

A postbox has been stolen from a street in Peterborough.

Royal Mail has confirmed the theft which it said occurred recently from Amberley Slope in Werrington.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that a postbox was stolen recently in the Amberley Slope area of Werrington, Peterborough. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience this may cause.

“We will be replacing the postbox as soon as possible. Customers can use other postboxes in the area or drop their mail off at any Post Office branch.”

He added: “Royal Mail has around 115,000 postboxes across the country and thankfully thefts of postboxes are relatively rare. We treat all theft of mail and of postboxes extremely seriously, and if anyone has any information about these thefts they should contact the police immediately.

“In the meantime, if customers are concerned about any mail posted, they should contact Royal Mail Customer Services on 03457 740 740.”