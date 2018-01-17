Post mortem date revealed following ‘unexplained’ Yaxley death

Police have confirmed the post mortem investigation into the death of a woman in Yaxley will take place next week.

Emergency services were called to Whitney Drive in Yaxley on Friday night, where they confirmed a woman, aged in her 30s, had died.

Police have said the death is being treated as unexplained, but they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances behind the death.

Today Cambridgeshire police said the post mortem will take place on January 23, where the cause of death will be investigated.

The woman has still not been named by police.

Crime scene investigators examined the scene following the death, and a police cordon was put up at the house.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said the woman died at the scene.

He said: “We were called at 2.26pm to a patient was not conscious or breathing in Whitney Drive, Yaxley.

“One ambulance and an ambulance officer attended.

“Sadly, the patient died at the scene. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”