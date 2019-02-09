Posh star backs online safety campaign

Posh star Jason Naismith saw first hand the work the NSPCC do to keep children safe online.

Jason and Peterborough United mascot Peter Burrow visited an O2 store in Peterborough to thank them for the work they do with the NSPCC as part of Safer Internet Day on Tuesday.

The NSPCC is Peterborough United’s charity of the year, and has trained an O2 Guru to give tips to parents on all things online safety at the company’s Queensgate store. He was also joined by NSPCC Schools Service Coordinator for Peterborough, Michelle Newton, who also gives online safety workshops for parents alongside the Peterborough Guru.

Jason said: “Kids are using the Internet from a very young age these days and it is brilliant that O2 have a facility like this to ensure that the online world is a safe one for youngsters.”