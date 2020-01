Lincolnshire Police have issued a warning over an HMRC scam which is “doing the rounds again” in areas including Stamford and the Deepings.

The force said scammers are calling on 02052003462 and claiming tax is owed.

Police are warning about a telephone scam

They are allegedly claiming that if the money is not paid by pressing one on the phone and speaking to an adviser, police will attend and arrest the occupants of the address.

Anyone who is targeted by the scam should contact Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk.