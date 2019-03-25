Police warning over arson after fires in Market Deeping

Arson attacks in Market Deeping
Youngsters are being warned about the dangers of arson after a series of fires in Market Deeping.

Lincolnshire police said they had received a number of reports from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service about blazes being started in the Towngate East area of the town.

A spokesman tweeted: “We have had reports from @LincsFireRescue of youths starting fires on Towngate East #MarketDeeping Please advise your children of the dangers of playing with fires and ring 101 if you have anything to report. Thank you.”

