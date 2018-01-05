Police warning after two bag thefts at supermarket car parks in Peterborough

Police are warning shoppers to be vigilant after two bag thefts at supermarket car parks in Peterborough.

The first theft took place on Wednesday, January 3 at 4.25pm in Serpentine Green, Hampton.

Two females, described as having long dark hair tied up and large earrings, were seen by security guards, according to police.

One of the females was wearing a black and white fur type coat and was aged in her 20s and the second female was wearing a brown coat with a fur collar. The second theft took place around an hour later on the same day in ASDA carpark, Rivergate, where a bag was taken from a vehicle while the owner returned her trolley. No-one was seen.

Crime reduction officer Helen O’Driscoll said: “We would urge all female shoppers to be particularly vigilant especially when loading bags into vehicles in supermarket car parks.

“Also, be very careful when using ATMs at supermarkets and make sure that you cover your pin number from prying eyes and be aware of who is around you.

“Do not let anyone distract you in any way and cancel the transaction if you are worried. Never keep pin numbers for cards in your purse or bag.

“Lastly, do not leave your handbag unattended at any time.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”