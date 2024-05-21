Police warning after three charged with drink driving in Peterborough at weekend - including one man caught after a crash on Soke Parkway
Police have issued a warning after three men were charged with drink driving following incidents in Peterborough at the weekend.
Cambridgeshire Police said along with three arrests in Peterborough, there were four more across the county.
All seven people have now been charged and will appear in court next month.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said a 30-year-old man was arrested in Peterborough after a collision on the Soke Parkway. He gave a reading of 91ugs of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35ugs.
A 33-year-old man who gave a reading of 70ugs was arrested after being stopped for speeding in Fengate.
And a 37-year-old man who was stopped in Oundle Road for having no lights on in the early in the morning gave a reading of 63ugs.
Two other men were arrested for drink driving in Wisbech, and two in Cambridge.
There is a dedicated hotline for residents to report concerns about drink driving. It is confidential and available 24/7, you just need to call 0800 032 0845.