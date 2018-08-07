Police warning after Peterborough woman targeted by tax bill scam

Police have issued a warning after a woman was told she had a tax bill outstanding in her name and that she would be arrested if it was not paid.

The woman in Stanground was given the message on the phone but fortunately she did not give out any details.

Scam call

She has since had further calls from 01242 and 01274 numbers.

Police community safety officer Helen O’Driscoll said: “Please warn others not to give out any personal information over the telephone and if you are being pestered with calls like this then you may want to consider purchasing a call blocking device.

“The CPR Call Blocker will let users block the numbers of up to 1,000 nuisance callers by pressing the device’s prominent ‘Block Now’ button, which will end the call instantly, with the added satisfaction the caller concerned will never be able to call you again.

“If desired it can be made to block specific area codes, groups of numbers, international and ‘number withheld’ calls. www.cprcallblocker.com.

“The alternative of course is to let your answer phone screen calls for you and make sure you are registered with the Telephone Preference Service. They will add you to their list of numbers that don’t want to receive sales and marketing calls. You can call them to register on 0345 070 0707.

“Every Report Matters – if you have been a victim of fraud or cyber crime report it to Action Fraud online or by calling 0300 123 2040.”