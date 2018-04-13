Police warning after man receives call from wife’s phone number about horrible car accident

Police are issuing a warning about a sophisticated new phone scam in which the victim is targeted with a phone call from a loved one’s phone number.

Police have issued a warning after a man received a call from his wife’s mobile number.

On answering the call, a man with a ‘foreign sounding accent introduced himself as a doctor from the Friarage Hospital, stating that his wife had been in a car accident and required emergency surgery.

However, he was also told that the procedure was not covered by the NHS and requested bank details to make a transfer of £300 to cover the surgery.

The police warning, which has originated in Yorkshire, added: “The reportee has replied by stating he would make his way to the hospital immediately and so the caller has hung up.

“He has then called his wife’s number back, who answered fit and well. The incident has been referred to Action Fraud and NYPs Economic Crime Unit for further investigation, as the perpetrators appear to be using sophisticated methods to link two mobile numbers together, in order to achieve the necessary impact, to fulfil their scam.

“This incident has been distressing for the parties involved, but luckily no bank details were given out.”

According to replies on the force’s Facebook page, the scam has spread to other parts of the country.

The statement added: “Please make friends and relatives aware of this incident, especially the more vulnerable.

“If you do receive such a call, please contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.”