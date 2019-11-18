Police warning after gift card fraud incidents

Police are warning about a gift card fraud which has been seen locally in the past couple of weeks.

The policing team for Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings said: “Two incidents of gift card fraud have been seen in our area in the last couple of weeks, both facilitated via Facebook Messenger messages from close friends being hacked.

“Both victims were promised large sums of money that they had won in exchange for the codes from gift cards.

“Only one in 20 scams are reported to police/Action Fraud so there could be many more victims out there.”

More information on scams can be found by visiting https://www.friendsagainstscams.org.uk/.