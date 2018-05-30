Police warning after Audis stolen from outside people’s homes

Cambridgeshire police have issued a warning after Audis were stolen from outside people’s homes.

The thefts were of an Audi RS3 on Friday, May 25 in Peterborough and an Audi A3 in Wisbech on May 29, after car keys were stolen from people’s homes.

Police news

Crime prevention officer Amanda Large said: “On both occasions the car keys have been on view through the window. Please think about where you leave your car keys.

“Don’t leave them on the windowsill or hall table. Don’t leave them where they can be hooked through the letter box. Please find somewhere secure, out of sight and away from windows.

“Please have a think about where you park your car - can you block it in with another vehicle? Do you need to clear out the rubbish from the garage and park it inside? Do you have sufficient lighting outside? Have you thought about investing in a driveway alarm? These are cheap, easy to install and very effective.

“Just place the waterproof compact and discreet Driveway Patrol transmitter anywhere outside on your drive, garden gate or patio and put the receiver anywhere inside your home. It installs in seconds and no tools or wires are needed.

“When someone approaches, it sends a signal to alert you.

“This wireless driveway alarm system employs advanced infrared motion detection technology.

“Use it to detect visitors, vehicles, intruders, deliveries to your door or kids coming and going. Use it anywhere in your home to monitor your front door, garage or driveway.

“If you need further crime prevention advice please have a look at our website: https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-to-Z.