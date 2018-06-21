Police warning about ‘rogue traders’ operating in Peterborough

Police have issued a warning about “rogue traders” operating in Peterborough.

Helen O’Driscoll, crime reduction officer, said: “Rogue traders are operating in the city offering gardening/landscaping/roofing/driveway and guttering services.

“Have you been cold called recently? Or perhaps you received a leaflet for these types of services. Have you been a victim of a rogue trader or know someone who has? Have you reported it?

“We are very interested in any information relating to the above.

“Please email with any details so that we can get a better understanding of what unscrupulous traders are operating in the city.”

Email: helen.odriscoll@cambs.pnn.police.uk.