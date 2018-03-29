Police warn of 'devastating, if not fatal impact' of £10,000 worth of drugs stolen from Peterborough pharmacy

Police are appealing for information after a thief broke into a pharmacy, stealing more than £10,000 worth of drugs.

The incident took place at 11pm on Wednesday March 21 at Halls Pharmacy, Peterborough Road, Peterborough.

After forcing their way into the pharmacy, the thief used tools to break into a safe containing a large quantity of controlled drugs, which were then stolen.

PC Lucy Carter said: “These drugs in the wrong hands could have a devastating, if not fatal impact. Therefore it is vital that anyone with information about this burglary come forward so we can bring this thief to justice and get these dangerous drugs off the streets.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference: CF0152160318 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternitively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online reporting form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org