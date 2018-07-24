Police urge people to keep windows and doors shut despite heatwave as number of burglaries in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire spike

Members of the public in Peterborough and wider Cambridgeshire are being urged to keep their windows and doors secure following a number of opportunistic burglaries across the county.

In recent weeks temperatures have reached the highest on record for many years which means many of us are doing all we can to keep ourselves and our homes as cool as possible.

Police are urging people to keep windows and doors shut despite heatwave as number of burglaries in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire spike

Unfortunately some criminals take advantage of this and steal from homes where they see an opportunity through an open door or window.

Cambridgeshire Police officers will be on the lookout for homes which have been left vulnerable while they are out and about, however members of the public are being asked to help reduce the number of opportunistic burglaries and keep doors and windows closed where possible.

Detective Sergeant Mark Plitsch said: “We understand the need to open up doors and windows in this very hot weather, however we need residents to do their bit by making it more difficult for burglars and also report any suspicious activity.

“Our advice is to keep doors and windows closed if you are not in that room and make sure you close and lock them when you leave the house. All it takes is a few seconds for a burglar to reach inside an open window and take a set of car keys for example, or enter your home through an open patio door while you’re upstairs.

“Particularly through the night, make sure all ground-level doors and windows are closed and locked.”

To report a burglary or any suspicious activity visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101.