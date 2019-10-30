Police urge Halloween trick-or-treaters in Peterborough to respect neighbours

Have your say

With Halloween round the corner police are urging trick-or-treaters to respect their neighbours.

Halloween is traditionally a night of fun and frolics with children dressed up as ghosts, witches and assorted monsters.

While many are happy to hand over sweets or other presents to ward off the evil spirits, Cambridgeshire police is saying it is important to remember not everybody wants strangers knocking on their doors.

A spokesperson said: “For vulnerable or older members of the community Halloween can be a frightening and intimidating experience.

“We have created a downloadable poster people can display in their homes asking trick-or-treaters not to call as well as some tips for trick-or-treaters to ensure everyone has a pleasant evening:

. Ensure children are accompanied by a responsible adult

. Explain how vulnerable people can be frightened by an unexpected group calling at their door on a dark evening

. Only knock at houses where you know you will be welcome

. Respect any ‘no trick-or-treating’ notices displayed.”

The poster can be downloaded at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Halloween.