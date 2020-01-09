Police track down boy (15) after series of 999 hoax calls

Have your say

Police tracked down a 15-year-old boy to give him a stern telling off after being “inundated” with hoax 999 calls.

Cambridgeshire police said its Demand Hub call handlers were “inundated with hoax 999 calls from children suspected to be messing around”.

Police

It added: “After the 10th call investigative work began to track down the callers to stop the lines from blocking up.”

The call handlers were able to identify the phones being used to make the calls before officers used call data to pinpoint the location of the callers.

Next, they tracked down a mobile phone number relating to a 15-year-old boy and a payphone location in Wisbech

Police said: “Officers were deployed and attended the boy’s home address to be greeted by his mother who confirmed his identity.

”The boy was then given ‘very’ strong words of advice from our officers and his parents.

“Hoax calling and mis-using our emergency contact lines will not be tolerated.”