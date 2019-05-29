Police trace driver who left scene of serious A47 crash

Police are tracing a driver who left the scene of a serious crash on the A47.

The road was closed in both directions from 1pm to 3.30pm from its junctions of the A1101 to the B198 near Wisbech with delays of at least 30 minutes covering several miles of the road.

Police news

A woman and child were treated at the scene and taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

Norfolk Constabulary said a driver of one of the vehicles involved in the collision left his car at the scene of the collision and that officers are looking for him.

