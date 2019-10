Have your say

Police will hold a second home safety event in Peterborough tomorrow (Wednesday).

Following one in Netherton today, crime prevention officers, Safe Local Trades, PCSOs and neighbourhood officers will be at the Larch Grove Community Centre, Sycamore Avenue, Dogsthorpe, from 2pm to 6pm.

Burglary stock image

They will offer home security advice and guidance and allow visitors to try new products.

The first 30 householders to attend will also receive a free home security goody bag.