Police to hold free home safety event in Peterborough

Have your say

A free home safety event is being held in Peterborough tomorrow (Tuesday).

Crime prevention officers, neighbourhood officers and PCSOs from Cambridgeshire police will be at the event in Netherton to offer home security advice and guidance.

Burglary stock photo PNL-141107-130457001

New products will also be on display for visitors to see and try.

Police said: “Protecting yourself and your home from criminals is often easier and cheaper than you think. Come along and chat to the experts.

“The first 30 householders to attend will receive a free home security goody bag.”

The event is being held at St Andrew’s Church, Ledbury Road, from 2.30pm to 6pm.