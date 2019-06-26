Police thank public after making two drug-related arrests

Police have thanked members of the public after arresting two people on suspicion of possessing drugs and going equipped to steal.

Officers were called at about 3am this morning (Wednesday) to reports of suspicious circumstances at Thornton Close in Girton.

Police news

Two men were seen to arrive in a vehicle and were said to be searching the area with a torch.

Officers arrived at the scene. A search of the area was carried out and two men were then arrested.

A 42-year-old man from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs and going equipped to steal.

A 35-year-old man, also from Bedford, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class B or C drug and going equipped to steal.

Both men remain in custody at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

DI Amerjit Singh said: “We’d like to thank the member of the public who called in with information regarding the above incident.

“Thanks to their call, we were able to attend the scene quickly and make these arrests.

“This is a positive example of how members of the public reporting information to us makes a difference.

“I would strongly urge anyone who suspects any suspicious activity in their area to please report it to us.”

Anyone wishing to report suspicious activity in their area can report it by calling 101, or reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.