Police target speeding drivers in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Police across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) are launching a week-long campaign from today (Monday, August 6) to target speeding drivers across the three counties.

The campaign aims to tackle dangerous driving by raising public awareness of the potentially fatal consequences of driving at an inappropriate or illegal speed.

Police will be targeting speeding drivers

Throughout the planned week of action officers across the BCH Roads Policing Unit (RPU) will dedicate all available patrols, which are not responding to emergency calls, to tackling dangerous drivers who choose to ignore the speed limit.

BCH Roads Policing Sergeant Ian Manley said: “Last year the number of speed offences dealt with in Cambridgeshire reached the highest number since 2015, meaning there is clearly still a lot of work to do to tackle dangerous driving across the county.

“Speeding is one of the ‘Fatal Four’ offences that are most likely to cause a collision, therefore we must do all we can to prevent as many avoidable collisions on the roads of Cambridgeshire as possible.”

In 2017 alone the RPU dealt with more than 45,000 speeding offences across Cambridgeshire, with men aged 26 to 35 proving to be the most prolific offenders.

Speaking on the rate of offences in the region, Sergeant Manley said: “We don’t want the public’s money, we want people to stop driving dangerously and keep safe on the county’s roads.

“There have been too many lives lost as a result of speeding and all we ask is that people do their bit by sticking to the limit or driving at speeds that are appropriate for the driving conditions.”

To report an incident of dangerous driving, visit cambs.police.uk/report.